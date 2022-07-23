‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson
The foreign secretary was asked ‘where’s Boris Johnson?’ by children in Peterborough
Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.
In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.
Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”
