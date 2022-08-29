‘Simplistic’ Liz Truss warned her VAT cut will ‘crash the public finances’
Institute for Fiscal Studies attacks ‘worrying’ idea – amid fresh confusion over likely next PM’s plans for energy crisis
Liz Truss will “crash the public finances” if she pursues a huge VAT cut, a leading economist is warning, amid fresh confusion over her plans for the cost of living emergency.
The likely next prime minister has floated a plan to slash 5 per cent off the 20 per cent sales tax – but the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has called the idea “quite worrying”.
Ms Truss is also mulling reversing a four-year freeze on income tax thresholds and has sent out conflicting briefings on what help she will provide with soaring energy bills.
