The Liberal Democrats are finally putting “the disaster” of recent election thrashings behind them with significant local council gains, a polling expert has suggested.

Ed Davey’s party is celebrating winning more than 150 extra seats in Thursday’s elections, most notably seizing the new Somerset unitary authority in a crucial Tory-dominated area.

The Lib Dems also took seats from the Conservatives in Stockport, in Wimbledon, in south west London, in Berkshire, and in David Cameron’s former backyard of West Oxfordshire.