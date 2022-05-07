Conservatives lose ‘Blue Wall’ Wokingham council after Liberal Democrat advance
‘This is another hammer blow to Boris Johnson’s Blue Wall,’ Lib Dems says
The Conservatives have lost control of the southern Wokingham council to no overall control, after the Liberal Democrats won seats on the authority.
The loss of Wokingham — the home of the Conservative MP John Redwood — comes after Boris Johnson’s party suffered a string of defeats at the local elections.
The result in the town of Berkshire, England, will unnerve Tory strategists, with the party previously dominating the council over the last decade.
