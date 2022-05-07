The Conservatives have lost control of the southern Wokingham council to no overall control, after the Liberal Democrats won seats on the authority.

The loss of Wokingham — the home of the Conservative MP John Redwood — comes after Boris Johnson’s party suffered a string of defeats at the local elections.

The result in the town of Berkshire, England, will unnerve Tory strategists, with the party previously dominating the council over the last decade.