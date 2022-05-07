As a former Tory councillor in Wandsworth, James Cousins is still getting used to the idea of voting against his old party. But he decided to cast his ballot for Labour on Thursday, backing the Conservatives’ nemesis in local elections for the first time.

Wandsworth council, his former employer, had been a blue stronghold for 44 years before it turned red this week, after Labour gained 12 seats and the Conservatives lost 18 there.

This central London borough was far from alone in changing allegiance to Labour. Keir Starmer’s party also won large victories elsewhere in the capital, including in Westminster, which until Friday had only had a Conservative-run council.