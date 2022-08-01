London transport junk food advert ban has prevented 95,000 obesity cases, study shows

A ban on junk food advertising on Transport for London (TfL) networks has prevented almost 100,000 obesity cases, a new study suggests.

The rule restricts the advertisement of foods high in calories from sugar and fat or high in salt.

The study, published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, estimates the policy which has been in effect since 2019, has directly led to 94,867 fewer cases of obesity than expected – a 4.8 per cent decrease.