Long Covid is limiting the ability of 1.2 million people in the UK to undertake day-to-day activities, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports.

That figures represents 67 per cent of the 1.8m long Covid cases in the country, where people have symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after first catching the virus.

One in five sufferers say that their daily activities were particuarly badly affected, with 346,000 people saying they were ‘limited a lot’ .