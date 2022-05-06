Long Covid symptoms ‘limit ability of 1.2m in UK to undertake day-to-day activities’
Fatigue is the most common symptom reported for those with long Covid
Long Covid is limiting the ability of 1.2 million people in the UK to undertake day-to-day activities, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports.
That figures represents 67 per cent of the 1.8m long Covid cases in the country, where people have symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after first catching the virus.
One in five sufferers say that their daily activities were particuarly badly affected, with 346,000 people saying they were ‘limited a lot’ .
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies