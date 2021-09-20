‘Dangerous and reckless’ government plan to extend lorry drivers’ hours condemned by union
Cumulative effect on fatigue will increase risk of accidents, warns Unite. By Tom Batchelor
Government plans to permit lorry drivers to continue to work longer hours have been branded “dangerous, reckless and potentially illegal”.
The Unitetrade union said drivers were already working “excessive” hours and encouraging them to do so into the future would increase the risk of accidents on Britain’s roads.
Over the summer the rules were relaxed to allow lorry drivers to operate their vehicles for extended periods before they must take a rest, amid an acute labour shortage.
