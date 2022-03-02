New research has uncovered a “lost” continent that may have served as an ancient corridor between Asia and Europe, ultimately triggering a mass extinction event 34 million years ago.

According to a study from journal Earth-Science Reviews, the low-lying landmass wedged between Asia, Africa and Europe - dubbed Balkanatolia - acted as a passageway for mammals to cross over from Asia into south Europe.

This is believed to have given rise to a sudden eradication of native species, known as the Grande Coupure.