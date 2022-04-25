Some male spiders catapult to flee their mates to avoid being eaten, study finds

<p>Philoponella prominens that were unable to escape the female they had just mated with, met an unfortunate ending </p>

(YouTube)

Some types of male spiders will catapult themselves into the air, attempting to flee their mate before she eats them, researchers have found.

The lengths that males of the orb-weaving spider Philoponella prominens will go to to avoid being eaten include throwing themselves into the air, faster than cameras can detect.

In a never before seen performance, the eight-legged creatures use a joint in their first pair of legs to push off the female in an extremely rapid action.

