Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs
Pair were together fined nearly £2,000
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.
Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.
Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.
