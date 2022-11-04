Jump to content

Half of dentists say patients are high at dental appointments

56 per cent of dentists said they had to limit treatment to patients who had used marijuana, Mustafa Qadri writes

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Friday 04 November 2022 15:23
<p>Marijuana can lead to increased anxiety, paranoia and hyperactivity</p>

(Getty Images)

Over half the dentists have reported their patients arriving high on marijuana for their appointments.

The American Dental Association (ADA) reported that 52 per cent of dentists polled had noted their patients were under the influence of the substance when attending their check-ups.

The survey found that 56 per cent of dentists had to limit the care for patients as a result because of how marijuana and anaesthesia impact the central nervous system. Some 46 per cent of dentists reported sometimes needing to increase anaesthesia to treat patients under the influence.

