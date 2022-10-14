Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to maternity understaffing, midwives warn
Workers say staff working in different areas to usual expertise – with reports of women harmed by understaffing
Grave staff shortages in maternity services are placing the lives of mothers and babies at risk, midwives and campaigners have warned.
A report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Baby Loss and Maternity revealed services are overstretched, with too many women, their families and employees suffering the repercussions.
Many workers said staff were being forced to work in different areas than their usual expertise, which was endangering patients, with reports of women being harmed as a by-product of the understaffing crisis.
