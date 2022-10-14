Jump to content

Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to maternity understaffing, midwives warn

Workers say staff working in different areas to usual expertise – with reports of women harmed by understaffing

Maya Oppenheim
Friday 14 October 2022 21:21
<p>Data shows 500 midwives left the NHS in the past year – compounding a longstanding shortage of over 2,000 </p>

Data shows 500 midwives left the NHS in the past year – compounding a longstanding shortage of over 2,000

Grave staff shortages in maternity services are placing the lives of mothers and babies at risk, midwives and campaigners have warned.

A report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Baby Loss and Maternity revealed services are overstretched, with too many women, their families and employees suffering the repercussions.

Many workers said staff were being forced to work in different areas than their usual expertise, which was endangering patients, with reports of women being harmed as a by-product of the understaffing crisis.

