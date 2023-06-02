On 13 April 2022, a video appeared in a WhatsApp group showing a young man holding a knife as words appeared proclaiming: “Now the battle has begun and it will continue until the day of judgement. So take out your sword, O youth, and destroy the kufr [disbelievers].”

The man in the video was Matthew King, and he was planning a terror attack targeting soldiers and police in the UK.

Aged just 18, he had very recently converted to Islam and started supporting Isis after getting kicked out of school and spending a “great deal of time online” during the Covid pandemic.