Council bids to print McDonald’s customer car number plates on wrappers
Plaid Cymru launched a petition calling on Welsh Government to make it compulsory for fast food outlets to print car number plates on all packaging
Council chiefs are mulling printing customer’s car registration details on fast food packaging in a bid to tackle littering.
Chris Howell, Swansea Council’s head of waste, parks and cleansing, admits there are drawbacks to the scheme but thinks it could help curtail littering by identifying those responsible.
Keep Britain Tidy estimates that two million pieces of rubbish are dropped every day across the UK, which equates to 23 items of rubbish being dropped every second, at a £1bn cost to the taxpayer every year to cover the cost of street cleaning.
