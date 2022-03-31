Climate change should be in medical school curriculum as it affects health, report says
Experts say the climate crisis is a “deadly public health emergency” and not just a problem for future generations, Maryam Zakir-Hussain writes
Climate change should be included in medical schools’ curriculums to help doctors understand how the climate emergency impacts health, a global policy report has recommended.
Doctors and health professionals should study the link “between climate change and health and its health consequences,” the report by Public Policy Projects says.
It argues that the climate crisis is not just an issue for future generations but a “deadly public health emergency that is already causing deaths and suffering around the world.”
