Climate change should be in medical school curriculum as it affects health, report says

Experts say the climate crisis is a “deadly public health emergency” and not just a problem for future generations, Maryam Zakir-Hussain writes

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 31 March 2022 16:59
Doctors and health professionals should study climate change in their medical school curriculum, report says

Climate change should be included in medical schools’ curriculums to help doctors understand how the climate emergency impacts health, a global policy report has recommended.

Doctors and health professionals should study the link “between climate change and health and its health consequences,” the report by Public Policy Projects says.

It argues that the climate crisis is not just an issue for future generations but a “deadly public health emergency that is already causing deaths and suffering around the world.”

