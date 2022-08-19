Medieval monks were riddled with parasites, study finds

Monks living in the medieval era were ‘riddled with parasites’, according to a new study.

Research from Cambridge University suggests that Augustinian friars living in the city were infested with worms at a rate twice higher than the general population.

Dr Piers Mitchell from Cambridge’s Department of Archaeology, said: “This is the first time anyone has attempted to work out how common parasites were in people following different lifestyles in the same medieval town.”