Medieval monks were riddled with parasites, study finds
Friars were twice as likely to be infected with worms and other parasites compared to the general population, says researchers
Monks living in the medieval era were ‘riddled with parasites’, according to a new study.
Research from Cambridge University suggests that Augustinian friars living in the city were infested with worms at a rate twice higher than the general population.
Dr Piers Mitchell from Cambridge’s Department of Archaeology, said: “This is the first time anyone has attempted to work out how common parasites were in people following different lifestyles in the same medieval town.”
