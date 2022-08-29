UK’s record-breaking heatwave will be average summer by 2035, Met Office says

The record-breaking heatwave experienced across Europe this summer will be considered “average” by 2035, even if countries meet climate commitments agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement, a new study warns.

Research by the Met Office Hadley Centre, commissioned by the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), found that, according to current predictions, an average summer in central Europe will be over 4C hotter by 2100 than it was in the pre-industrial era.

The research comes after swathes of Europe were gripped by blistering heatwaves over the past few months, with temperatures well into the high 30s for days on end.