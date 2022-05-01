Methane emissions from cow burps spotted from space for the first time
Findings could help farmers monitor impact of herds on climate change, Thomas Kingsley reports
Methane emissions burped up by cows have been observed from space for the first time.
The emissions were detected by Canadian environmental data company GHG Sat using a high-resolution satellites which specialise in monitoring emissions from space.
In February the company detected methane emissions coming from an agricultural area in California’s Joaquin Valley, and further analysis confirmed the source of the pollution as a cattle feedlot.
