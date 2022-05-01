Methane emissions from cow burps spotted from space for the first time

Findings could help farmers monitor impact of herds on climate change, Thomas Kingsley reports

Sunday 01 May 2022 15:22
Comments
<p>Animal agriculture is a significant contributor to climate change </p>

Animal agriculture is a significant contributor to climate change

(PA)

Methane emissions burped up by cows have been observed from space for the first time.

The emissions were detected by Canadian environmental data company GHG Sat using a high-resolution satellites which specialise in monitoring emissions from space.

In February the company detected methane emissions coming from an agricultural area in California’s Joaquin Valley, and further analysis confirmed the source of the pollution as a cattle feedlot.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in