Ministers commit to publishing Michelle Mone PPE documents as she takes leave of absence from Lords
Tory peer to step away from upper house to ‘clear her name’ over PPE Medpro allegations
The Commons has passed a motion to force the publication of secret texts and emails relating to Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.
But ministers will release the documents when investigations have finished, the government said.
Health minister Will Quince told the Commons the administration was “committed” to producing the information on PPE Medpro.
