Ministers commit to publishing Michelle Mone PPE documents as she takes leave of absence from Lords

Tory peer to step away from upper house to ‘clear her name’ over PPE Medpro allegations

Kate Devlin,Andrew Woodcock
Tuesday 06 December 2022 21:05
The Commons has passed a motion to force the publication of secret texts and emails relating to Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.

But ministers will release the documents when investigations have finished, the government said.

Health minister Will Quince told the Commons the administration was “committed” to producing the information on PPE Medpro.

