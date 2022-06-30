Public now support rail strikes after Mick Lynch TV studio tour, poll finds

Pollsters see net 12 point shift in favour of striking workers

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 30 June 2022 17:39
Comments
<p>RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said more strikes could take place if the dispute is not resolved (Sarah Collier/PA)</p>

Public opinion has shifted dramatically in support of rail strikes by the RMT trade union, a new poll has found.

Pollsters Opinium found 45 per cent of the public now say they support the stoppages, with just 37 per cent opposed.

The shift in views by a net 12 points comes after RMT general secretary Mick Lynch took to television and radio studios last week to make his union's case to the public.

