Three million people in England yet to get a Covid jab
MPs call for ‘redoubled’ efforts to jab unvaccinated people
Three million people remain unvaccinated against Covid as MPs call for renewed push on vaccine roll out.
The Public Accounts Committee warned on Wednesday many of the unvaccinated individuals are “young city-dwellers” with just five cities accounting for a quarter of those not jabbed.
MPs warned people remain at risk of death and hospitalisation, calling for the NHS and public health authorities to “redouble” efforts on vaccinations.
