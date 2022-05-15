Support for monarchy in Scotland drops to 45%, poll shows

The royal family has work to do to appeal to people in Scotland, those who are young and of ethnic minority communities, according to a new poll.

Six in 10 people (58 per cent) in Britain would like to keep the monarchy for the foreseeable future, while a quarter believe the end of the Queen’s reign would be the right time for the country to become a republic, the survey suggested.

Nevertheless 85 per cent expect there will still be a monarchy in a decade’s time.