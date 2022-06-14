Moths’ amazing scaled wings inspire sound-absorbing wallpaper
Scientists say amazing ‘stealth acoustic camouflage’ could one day be used for ultra-light sound-proofing in cars and planes, reports Harry Cockburn
The amazing sound-absorption abilities of moths’ wings, which helps them evade bats echolocation calls, has inspired new techniques for manufacturing ultra-thin sound absorbing panels.
Scientists at the University of Bristol discovered that the minute scales which cover moths’ wings can act as excellent sound absorbers even when placed on artificial surfaces – rather than when they are moving in free space.
They said the discovery could "hold the key to transforming noise-cancelling technology".
