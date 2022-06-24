Disgraced MP who quit after watching porn says Boris Johnson must face ‘reality’

The disgraced former MP whose admission he watched porn in the House of Commons triggered a disastrous by-election defeat for Boris Johnson has told the prime minister to "face reality".

Neil Parish said the result showed a "crisis of confidence” in the Conservative leader in the wake of the partygate scandal.

In a stunning victory, the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000 Conservative majority to take the Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton.