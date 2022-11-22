Rishi Sunak has warned MPs that they will have to justify to their constituents any expenses they claim to cover the cost of staff Christmas parties.

New guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has informed MPs that, for the first time, bills for food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed,

But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.