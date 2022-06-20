Mummified remains of 16th century prince reveal how E. coli superbug has evolved over 400 years

Researchers were able to isolate fragments of the bacterium before reconstructing the ancient genome, Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports

Monday 20 June 2022 16:29
Comments
<p>Scientists have recovered mummified gallstones containing the ancient genome E.coli </p>

Scientists have recovered mummified gallstones containing the ancient genome E.coli

(University of Pisa/SWNS)

A 400-year-old gallstone extracted from the mummified body of a 16th century prince has been used to reconstruct the first ancient genome of E. coli.

Researchers at McMaster University conducted a detailed analysis of Italian prince, Giovani d’Avaos, who died in 1586. He was thought to have died from chronic inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones.

E.coli is a pathogen which infects its host during periods of stress, underlying sickness or immunodeficiency

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in