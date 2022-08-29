People who played musical instruments in their childhood are more likely to have a sharper mind by the time they reach old age, a new study has found.

According to researchers from the University of Edinburgh, those who spent their youth tickling the ivories showed greater lifetime improvement on a test of cognitive ability than those with less or no experience.

Researchers found that this was the case even when accounting for their socio-economic status, their years of education, childhood cognitive ability, and their health in older age.