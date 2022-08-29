Playing musical instrument as child linked to having sharper mind in old age, study finds
Instrument most commonly played among the participants was the piano, Emily Atkinson reports
People who played musical instruments in their childhood are more likely to have a sharper mind by the time they reach old age, a new study has found.
According to researchers from the University of Edinburgh, those who spent their youth tickling the ivories showed greater lifetime improvement on a test of cognitive ability than those with less or no experience.
Researchers found that this was the case even when accounting for their socio-economic status, their years of education, childhood cognitive ability, and their health in older age.
