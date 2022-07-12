Jump to content
Nadhim Zahawi insists cutting taxes ‘isn’t a fairytale’ in swipe at Rishi Sunak

Sunak has called for ‘honesty and responsibility, not fairytales.”

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Tuesday 12 July 2022 18:58
<p>The chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi</p>

The chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi

(PA)

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has insisted cutting taxes “isn’t a fairytale” in a swipe at his leadership rival Rishi Sunak, as he set out his pitch to the Conservative membership.

The remarks from Mr Zahawi — appointed chancellor after Mr Sunak’s resignation last week — came after he set out plans to reverse a planned hike in corporation tax and slash VAT from energy bills.

In a campaign video on Tuesday, the Tory leadership hopeful said: “We need to reduce the burden of tax. I believe cutting taxes isn’t a fairytale, but rather a critical step to tackle the cost-of-living crisis”.

