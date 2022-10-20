Nadine Dorries rapped for ‘groundless’ claim over Channel 4 reality show

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been censured by a parliamentary committee for wrongly claiming that members of public appearing on a Channel 4 TV documentary were in fact actors.

The Commons Culture Committee found that Ms Dorries’ allegation – made in evidence to the committee in May – was “groundless” and said it was “disappointed” that she had failed to accept her recollection was flawed.

In a report, the committee said it was concerned that the MP may have been trying to use parliamentary privilege to “traduce the reputation” of Channel 4, which she was seeking to privatise.