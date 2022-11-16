New nasal vaccine ’could provide more protection against Covid’

A new nasal vaccine has been developed that scientists say could provide more protection against Covid and stronger lung immunity.

The new vaccine has been tested successfully on mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for immunity against Covid and minimising the ongoing viral spread, researchers from the Centenary Institute and Sydney University said.

The vaccine is made up of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and an adjuvant called Pam2Cys - a molecule that helps generate a stronger immune response in the body. It can be taken in simply by breathing through the nose.