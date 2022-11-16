New nasal vaccine ’could provide more protection against Covid’
Researchers believe new vaccine could overcome limitations of current Covid vaccine, Mustafa Qadri writes
A new nasal vaccine has been developed that scientists say could provide more protection against Covid and stronger lung immunity.
The new vaccine has been tested successfully on mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for immunity against Covid and minimising the ongoing viral spread, researchers from the Centenary Institute and Sydney University said.
The vaccine is made up of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and an adjuvant called Pam2Cys - a molecule that helps generate a stronger immune response in the body. It can be taken in simply by breathing through the nose.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies