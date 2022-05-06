Neo-Nazi terrorist group co-founder says he has ‘same moral compass as anyone else’

The co-founder of a neo-Nazi terrorist group has told a court that he has the same “moral compass as anyone else” and is not a “bad person”.

Alex Davies, 27, set up National Action in 2013 but denies remaining a member after it was banned three years later.

Giving evidence to his trial at Winchester Crown Court, he confirmed that he remained a neo-Nazi and denied the Holocaust, saying he does not “believe there was a systematic extermination of Jews”.