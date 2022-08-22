Jump to content
Nationalising energy companies should be ‘on the table’, says Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish first minister says first priority should be stopping bills rise

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 21 August 2022 15:15
Comments
<p>Nicola Sturgeon has called a summit of energy suppliers (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)</p>

Nicola Sturgeon has called a summit of energy suppliers (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

(PA Wire)

The nationalisation of energy companies should be "on the table" to deal with soaring bills, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish first minister said on Sunday that the rise in the energy price cap "can't be allowed to go ahead" as new forecasts topped £6,000 a year.

Pointing to the situation in France, where the government has nationalised supplier EDF, Ms Sturgeon suggested the government might take stakes in firms in exchange for subsidy.

