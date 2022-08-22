Nationalising energy companies should be ‘on the table’, says Nicola Sturgeon

The nationalisation of energy companies should be "on the table" to deal with soaring bills, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The Scottish first minister said on Sunday that the rise in the energy price cap "can't be allowed to go ahead" as new forecasts topped £6,000 a year.
Pointing to the situation in France, where the government has nationalised supplier EDF, Ms Sturgeon suggested the government might take stakes in firms in exchange for subsidy.
