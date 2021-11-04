A top former prosecutor is to chair an independent and wide-ranging review into the culture of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) after the death of a young trainee firefighter.

Jaden Matthew Francois-Esprit took his life at home in August last year – three weeks after his 21st birthday.

Nazir Afzal, former Chief Crown Prosecutor for North West England, was chosen by a selection panel to lead the scrutiny of how the fire and rescue service supports its new recruits, and how it handles diversity – including neurodiversity.