Nazir Afzal to lead review of culture in London Fire Brigade after Black firefighter’s death

The review will examine issues such mental health, race and gender as Lamiat Sabin explains

Thursday 04 November 2021 01:33
<p>Jaden Francois-Esprit was a trainee at the LFB</p>

(PA)

A top former prosecutor is to chair an independent and wide-ranging review into the culture of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) after the death of a young trainee firefighter.

Jaden Matthew Francois-Esprit took his life at home in August last year – three weeks after his 21st birthday.

Nazir Afzal, former Chief Crown Prosecutor for North West England, was chosen by a selection panel to lead the scrutiny of how the fire and rescue service supports its new recruits, and how it handles diversity – including neurodiversity.

