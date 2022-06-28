‘Authoritarian’ police powers to restrict noisy protests come into force
Controversial laws come into effect including new offence of ‘causing public nuisance’
“Authoritarian” laws allowing police to restrict protests deemed to be too noisy or disruptive have come into force in England and Wales.
Legal conditions can now be imposed on demonstrations if the noise generated “may result in serious disruption to the activities of an organisation which are carried on in the vicinity”, or has a “significant impact” on anyone nearby.
The power to impose restrictions has been extended from moving processions to static assemblies and protests by a lone person.
