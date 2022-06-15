NHS budgets ‘can only stretch so far’, warns health chief
NHS chief warns over ‘unacceptable’ rise in lone A&E waits
NHS budgets can only stretch so far as the cost-of-living crisis is expected drive pressure on services, the health service chief has warned.
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive for the NHS, said at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Liverpool “we have absorbed the current inflation spike, but budgets can only ever stretch so far.”
The NHS chief also suggested the cost of living crisis is likely to lead to added pressure on the NHS and criticised the “appalling” treatment of some sickle cell and thalassaemia patients.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies