NHS to use drones to deliver chemotherapy drugs

The NHS is set to trial drone deliveries of chemotherapy drugs in a bid to slash waiting times for vital medications from four hours to just 30 minutes.

Announcing the scheme as the NHS marked its 74th birthday on 5 July, health service officials said they hope the use of drones will one day enable doctors to offer “same-day delivery” orders for drugs and medical equipment from anywhere in England.

Sajid Javid said he wanted to see the country become a “world leader in cancer care”.