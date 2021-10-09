Hospitals are experiencing shortages of essential medical equipment triggered by a combination of Brexit and the impacts of the pandemic on global supply chains, The Independent can reveal.

Manufacturers and suppliers of beds, lifts and life-saving defibrillators have also warned of being under “unparalleled pressure” due to the supply chain crunch this winter. NHS England boss Amanda Pritchard has warned the winter season was already going to be “tougher” than a summer which experienced unprecedented demand.

Medical supplies are the latest casualty of widespread disruption that has left gaps on supermarket shelves and prompted panic buying at petrol stations.