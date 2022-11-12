NHS staff ‘are quitting to work in Tesco because it pays better’ union chief warns
Unison general secretary decries ‘dreadful situation’ for public sector workers
Vital NHS and education workers are quitting to take better-paid jobs in supermarkets, a union boss has claimed.
Christina McAnea, who represents 1.3 million Unison members, says pay and conditions were pushing staff to take less stressful work for higher wages.
“I was on a TV programme recently with the chairman of Tesco [John Allan] and he was actually apologising for the fact that his company, his shops, are taking on ex-NHS workers because people are leaving the NHS to go and work there because they can get more money,” she told Committee Corridor, the podcast from House of Commons select committees.
