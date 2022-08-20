NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold weather this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.

As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year.

But the cost of living crisis will create an “unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts.