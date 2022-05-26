NHS staff hit back at MP’s suggestion they ‘let their hair down’ during the pandemic

NHS staff who have hit back at “insulting” comments by MP Richard Bacon after he suggested they had been “letting their hair down” during lockdown.

MP for South Norfolk Richard Bacon told BBC’s Look East on Wednesday the prime minister should not be condemned following Sue Gray’s damning report into downing street parties.

He said during the interview: “You haven’t gone and investigated it but there are one and a half million people who work in the NHS. I bet if you tried hard enough you could find some people letting their hair down who were working 24/7 in the NHS as well.”