NHS ‘accused vaginal mesh victim of lying about pain and subjected her to surveillance’

Exclusive: Baroness Cumberlege renews calls for compensation for patients harmed by mesh procedures

Rebecca Thomas
Health Correspondent
Monday 12 September 2022 18:31
Comments
The NHS accused vaginal mesh victims fighting for compensation of lying about pain, it has been claimed.

Women suing hospitals over harm they suffered following mesh operations are being subjected to “devastating” treatment, according to Robert Rose, the head of clinical negligence at law firm Lime Solicitors.

One woman told The Independent that she had been subjected to surveillance and accused of being “dishonest” by NHS lawyers during her six-year legal battle.

