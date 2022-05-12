A new high of 6.4 million people in England were waiting for routine NHS treatment in March 2022, figures show, as ambulances services continued to struggle and 12-hour waits in A&E hit new records.

It is the highest number of patients waiting for routine care since records began in August 2007.

A new record of 24,138 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E in April. The figure is up from 22,506 in March, and is the highest for any calendar month, in records going back to August 2010.