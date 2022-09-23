Night owls at greater risk of heart disease than people who rise early, study shows
Researchers say differences in fat metabolism need to be investigated further
Night owls could be more likely to develop heart disease and type 2 diabetes than people who rise early because of metabolic differences determined by sleep patterns, a new study has found.
Researchers from Rutgers University in the US discovered that those who stay up later have a reduced ability to use fat for energy.
As a result, fat is more likely to build up in their bodies, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
