Air pollution is the single largest environmental threat to human health, with small particulate matter, less than 2.5 microns across (PM2.5), associated with severe impacts on every organ in the body. Now new research from the Centre For Ecology and Hydrology, published in the journal Science, shows that exposure to nitrogen-based air pollutants is on the rise globally.

Professor Mark Sutton, co-author of the research, has urged journalists and delegates at Cop26, “now is the time to rediscover nitrogen”.

The researchers found that nitrogen accounted for 39 per cent of global PM2.5 exposure in 2013, up from 30 per cent in 1990. In total, for that year, nitrogen emissions caused an estimated 23.3 million years of life lost, which the researchers said cost economies a total of $420bn (£311bn). In the UK, the research found that for 2013, nitrogen pollution resulted in almost 200,000 years of “life lost”.