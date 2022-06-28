New wave of no confidence letters in Boris Johnson ‘submitted to 1922 committee’

Boris Johnson is facing a renewed bid to topple his premiership after a flurry of new no confidence letters were reportedly submitted to the 1922 committee.

The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion earlier today that he is planning to be lead the country into the 2030s.

Speaking ahead of today’s G7 summit, Britain’s prime minister insisted he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader.