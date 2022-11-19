Jump to content

Second homeowners in UK seaside town to pay double council tax

North Yorkshire County Council says move will raise £14m to tackle affordable housing crisis

Matt Mathers
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:59
Comments
Martin Lewis explains how £150 council tax rebate will be paid into your bank

People who have a second home in North Yorkshire will pay double council tax in new plans aimed at raising additional revenue and tackling affordable housing shortages, it has been announced.

North Yorkshire councillors hope the move will encourage second homeowners to sell or rent their properties to help tackle a “chronic shortage” of affordable housing in the area.

Council members on Wednesday backed the proposals to introduce a “100 per cent premium” for council tax bills on second homes “within the next two years”.

