Second homeowners in UK seaside town to pay double council tax
North Yorkshire County Council says move will raise £14m to tackle affordable housing crisis
People who have a second home in North Yorkshire will pay double council tax in new plans aimed at raising additional revenue and tackling affordable housing shortages, it has been announced.
North Yorkshire councillors hope the move will encourage second homeowners to sell or rent their properties to help tackle a “chronic shortage” of affordable housing in the area.
Council members on Wednesday backed the proposals to introduce a “100 per cent premium” for council tax bills on second homes “within the next two years”.
