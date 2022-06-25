Reaction to plans to scrap parts of Northern Ireland Protocol ‘more muted than expected’, says PM

‘We don’t want to fall out over this. We want a solution,’ he said ahead of a vote on the proposed legislation

Lamiat Sabin
Saturday 25 June 2022 23:31
Comments
<p>PM Boris Johnson at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda</p>

PM Boris Johnson at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda

(PA)

Boris Johnson has insisted that the response to his government’s controversial plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol was more “muted” than expected.

The prime minister made the comment during a visit to Rwanda, while MPs have been preparing to debate the proposed legislation next week.

On Monday, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will be given its second reading in the Commons and MPs will vote on whether it can proceed for further consideration.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in