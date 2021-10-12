Nurses should have their job title protected in law, ministers told

Nurses should be given “the respect they deserve” and have their title protected in law, a former minister has said.

A campaign to have the title “nurse” protected so only qualified nurses can use it was started earlier this year. It began after the anti-vaxxer nurse Kate Shemirani was struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Ms Shemirani has spread disinformation over the Covid-19 vaccines whilst describing herself as a nurse – which she can do without threat of any action.