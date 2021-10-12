Nurses should have their job title protected in law, ministers told
Ministers have held talks with nursing leaders over plans boost protection of the ‘nurse’ job title
Shaun Lintern
Tuesday 12 October 2021 16:18 comments
Health Correspondent
Nurses should be given “the respect they deserve” and have their title protected in law, a former minister has said.
A campaign to have the title “nurse” protected so only qualified nurses can use it was started earlier this year. It began after the anti-vaxxer nurse Kate Shemirani was struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.
Ms Shemirani has spread disinformation over the Covid-19 vaccines whilst describing herself as a nurse – which she can do without threat of any action.
