Plastic bottle found encased in Cornwall cave limestone
The pink detergent bottle is likely to have been in the cave for a long time because of the rate at which limestone grows
This startling picture shows a plastic bottle wedged into a limestone formation in a cave on the north Cornish coast near Padstow.
The time it would have taken for the limestone to build up around what appears to be a washing detergent bottle – the average growth rate is 0.13 mm a year – suggests it has been there for decades. The limestone has even grown through the handle.
It was discovered by Rob Stevenson, who co-founded Beach Guardian, a clean-up community group based in Cornwall, with his daughter Emily.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies