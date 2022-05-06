Plastic bottle found encased in Cornwall cave limestone

This startling picture shows a plastic bottle wedged into a limestone formation in a cave on the north Cornish coast near Padstow.

The time it would have taken for the limestone to build up around what appears to be a washing detergent bottle – the average growth rate is 0.13 mm a year – suggests it has been there for decades. The limestone has even grown through the handle.

It was discovered by Rob Stevenson, who co-founded Beach Guardian, a clean-up community group based in Cornwall, with his daughter Emily.